Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano traded as high as $89.36 and last traded at $89.18, with a volume of 58981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.25.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,855,000 after purchasing an additional 807,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,244,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,480,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,978,000 after purchasing an additional 148,329 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,075,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,395,000 after purchasing an additional 141,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325,319 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

