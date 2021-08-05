Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $56.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.80.

FTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 13.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $45.74. 2,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,815. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

