Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report sales of $293.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $298.60 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $183.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.76. 7,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,978. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

