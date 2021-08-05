Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

FRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

FRG opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.63.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. Analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

