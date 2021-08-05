Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $202.21

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$202.21 and last traded at C$202.02, with a volume of 197740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNV shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$188.81 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.66. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$185.55.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6499999 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

