Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport has an average rating of Hold.

FPRUY stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

