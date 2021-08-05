Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport has an average rating of Hold.

FPRUY stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

