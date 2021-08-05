Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.77

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.77 and last traded at C$8.72, with a volume of 337354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.98.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2,087.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

