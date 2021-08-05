Fresnillo plc (FRES) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on September 15th

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 811.20 ($10.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,630.05. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02).

FRES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

