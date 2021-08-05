frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.77, but opened at $46.31. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. frontdoor shares last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,914,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 699.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 991,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 867,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,084.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 389,715 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,513,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,330,000 after purchasing an additional 226,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,217.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

