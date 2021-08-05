Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ULCC traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 694,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,342. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULCC. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.87.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

