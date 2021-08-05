FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSK. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

FSK opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,041,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,921,000 after purchasing an additional 402,747 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 915,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.