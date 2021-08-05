FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Up 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.15. Approximately 26,821 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $791,000.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.