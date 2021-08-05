Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €51.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €33.85 ($39.82) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €33.59. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

