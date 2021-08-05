Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €51.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €33.85 ($39.82) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €33.59. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

