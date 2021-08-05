Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading 9.3% Higher

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.96 and last traded at $101.41. 27,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 654,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,784,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,190,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

