FUNToken Price Up 25.8% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $212.27 million and approximately $30.98 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00058123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00017287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.23 or 0.00908323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00098910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00042712 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

