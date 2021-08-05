FY2021 Earnings Estimate for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issued By Wedbush

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoPro in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of GPRO opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.82 and a beta of 1.19.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $282,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 161,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GoPro by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 1,529,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,197 shares of company stock worth $5,337,487 over the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

