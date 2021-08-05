FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SI-BONE, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.67). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $25.31 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 213.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,828,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 38.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 704,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 194,913 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $148,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

