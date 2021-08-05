FY2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.61.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$67.77 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.62.

In other news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.78%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

