FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Issued By B. Riley

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cassava Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.64). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.66) EPS.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

SAVA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $88.26 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

