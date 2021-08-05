FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Business Financial Services in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.90.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $234.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,659,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

