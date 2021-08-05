FY2022 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Raised by DA Davidson

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.31.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

NYSE:LPX opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

