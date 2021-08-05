FY2023 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.09.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $147.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion and a PE ratio of -9.49. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $122,806,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

