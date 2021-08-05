Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Galapagos worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $60.73 on Thursday. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $195.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

