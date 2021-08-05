GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

GAMCO Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GBL stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 74.07%.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $64,167.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10. Insiders sold a total of 128,611 shares of company stock worth $3,591,654 over the last three months. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

