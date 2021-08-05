GameCredits (GAME) Hits Market Cap of $18.06 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. GameCredits has a market cap of $18.06 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00361670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000693 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,887,017 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.