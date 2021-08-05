Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Gartner (NYSE:IT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.17.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT stock opened at $289.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $299.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gartner will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,196,948 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.