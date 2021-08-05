Gas (GAS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.40 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Gas coin can now be bought for $8.06 or 0.00021215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $81.67 million and $20.40 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00102730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00146208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,972.92 or 1.00186879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.08 or 0.00865600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

