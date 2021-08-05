Gemini Dollar Price Up 0.4% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $253.56 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00058889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00911988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00097008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 252,796,167 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

