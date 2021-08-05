Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $276,038,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $270.36 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

