Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $395,694.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

