Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.75.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

