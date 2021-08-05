Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

SLY stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

