Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,037,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $183.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $186.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.25% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

