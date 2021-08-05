Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,499 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 413,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 74,034 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 625,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 65,895 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 17,170.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,245 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

