Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Trimmed by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,341,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $403.28. 40,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,773. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.24 and a 52 week high of $457.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

