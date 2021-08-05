Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

