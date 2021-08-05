GenWealth Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $96.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,713. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.