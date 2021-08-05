GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 1,990 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.12. 3,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,752. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $107.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

