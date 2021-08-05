Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.56. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 20,571 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.