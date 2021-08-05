Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Separately, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $10,016,000.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $650.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2.60.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

JOAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

