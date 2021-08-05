Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

SRTS opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.