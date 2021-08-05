Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 18,925 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of RCM Technologies worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $4.63 on Thursday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

