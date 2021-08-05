Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,394 Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

MNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Monopar Therapeutics Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.