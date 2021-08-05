Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $178,000 in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $198,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $591,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $494,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MRAC stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $13.11.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

