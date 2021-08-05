Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,006 Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of The Dixie Group worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 537,132 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $41.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

