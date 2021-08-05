Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Applied UV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied UV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Applied UV alerts:

In other news, President Max Munn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AUVI stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 million and a PE ratio of -13.68. Applied UV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Applied UV, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Applied UV Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.