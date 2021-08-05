Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.82

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.82 and last traded at C$43.59, with a volume of 203301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.50 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.67.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

