Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE GLP opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $904.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 20,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $570,073.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares in the company, valued at $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 71,318 shares of company stock worth $1,910,761. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global Partners in the second quarter worth $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Global Partners during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 25.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

