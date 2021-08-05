Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Payments earnings per share of $2.04 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9% and grew 56% year over year. Its agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Its operating cash flows have been improving over the years, which boost investments. Nevertheless, a strong solvency position bodes well. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower ROE than its industry average makes the stock unattractive. This shows its inefficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.37.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $165.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,510,000 after purchasing an additional 173,721 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,343,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,725,000 after purchasing an additional 143,751 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

