Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 56,323 Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,097,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,323 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneMor were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in StoneMor by 4,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StoneMor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 85,452 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in StoneMor in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STON opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54. StoneMor Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $292.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter.

StoneMor Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

